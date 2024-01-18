Shenzhen reports robust foreign trade growth in 2023

January 18, 2024

SHENZHEN, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen saw its foreign trade grow 5.9 percent year on year to 3.87 trillion yuan (about 544 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Exports grew 12.5 percent year on year to 2.46 trillion yuan last year, according to Shenzhen customs authorities.

Last year, the foreign trade of Shenzhen's private enterprises reached 2.54 trillion yuan, up 12.3 percent year on year and accounting for 65.7 percent of the city's total trade volume.

Shenzhen's trade with Belt and Road partner countries hit 1.3 trillion yuan, up 9.3 percent and accounting for 33.6 percent of the city's total trade volume.

In 2023, Shenzhen exported 1.78 trillion yuan of mechanical and electrical products, a year-on-year increase of 6.7 percent, accounting for 72.6 percent of the city's total export value.

Shenzhen's imports of consumer goods and bulk commodities also registered growth in 2023.

