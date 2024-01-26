Upgraded trains offer better travel experience for passengers in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:17, January 26, 2024

Passengers ride the train K7065 from Harbin to Fuyuan in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. The train K7065/K7066 travels to and fro between the city of Harbin and Fuyuan in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang. With a single journey time of nearly 15 hours, the train replaced old carriages with new ones having air conditioning system, offering a better travel experience for locals who visit friends or commute to work or study along the line. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Driver Qiao Shuhai works at the cab of the train K7065 from Harbin to Fuyuan in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. The train K7065/K7066 travels to and fro between the city of Harbin and Fuyuan in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang. With a single journey time of nearly 15 hours, the train replaced old carriages with new ones having air conditioning system, offering a better travel experience for locals who visit friends or commute to work or study along the line. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Train K7066 runs along the railway from Fuyuan to Harbin in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. The train K7065/K7066 travels to and fro between the city of Harbin and Fuyuan in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang. With a single journey time of nearly 15 hours, the train replaced old carriages with new ones having air conditioning system, offering a better travel experience for locals who visit friends or commute to work or study along the line. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Driver Xu Ruinan works at the mechanical room of the train K7065 from Harbin to Fuyuan in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. The train K7065/K7066 travels to and fro between the city of Harbin and Fuyuan in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang. With a single journey time of nearly 15 hours, the train replaced old carriages with new ones having air conditioning system, offering a better travel experience for locals who visit friends or commute to work or study along the line. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Train conductor Xu Dan conducts inspection work on the train K7065 from Harbin to Fuyuan in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2024. The train K7065/K7066 travels to and fro between the city of Harbin and Fuyuan in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang. With a single journey time of nearly 15 hours, the train replaced old carriages with new ones having air conditioning system, offering a better travel experience for locals who visit friends or commute to work or study along the line. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

A train attendant and a child paste a paper-cut window decoration on the train K7065 from Harbin to Fuyuan in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. The train K7065/K7066 travels to and fro between the city of Harbin and Fuyuan in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang. With a single journey time of nearly 15 hours, the train replaced old carriages with new ones having air conditioning system, offering a better travel experience for locals who visit friends or commute to work or study along the line. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Train attendant Zhao Mingjun conducts cleaning work on the train K7065 from Harbin to Fuyuan in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. The train K7065/K7066 travels to and fro between the city of Harbin and Fuyuan in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang. With a single journey time of nearly 15 hours, the train replaced old carriages with new ones having air conditioning system, offering a better travel experience for locals who visit friends or commute to work or study along the line. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Train attendants work on the platform as the train K7065 from Harbin to Fuyuan arrives in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. The train K7065/K7066 travels to and fro between the city of Harbin and Fuyuan in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang. With a single journey time of nearly 15 hours, the train replaced old carriages with new ones having air conditioning system, offering a better travel experience for locals who visit friends or commute to work or study along the line. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

A train attendant watches the sunrise after working overnight on the train K7065 from Harbin to Fuyuan in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. The train K7065/K7066 travels to and fro between the city of Harbin and Fuyuan in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang. With a single journey time of nearly 15 hours, the train replaced old carriages with new ones having air conditioning system, offering a better travel experience for locals who visit friends or commute to work or study along the line. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Driver Xu Ruinan works at the mechanical room of the train K7065 from Harbin to Fuyuan in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. The train K7065/K7066 travels to and fro between the city of Harbin and Fuyuan in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang. With a single journey time of nearly 15 hours, the train replaced old carriages with new ones having air conditioning system, offering a better travel experience for locals who visit friends or commute to work or study along the line. (Xinhua)

Train attendant Gong Xuedong inspects the generator set on the train K7065 from Harbin to Fuyuan in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2024. The train K7065/K7066 travels to and fro between the city of Harbin and Fuyuan in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang. With a single journey time of nearly 15 hours, the train replaced old carriages with new ones having air conditioning system, offering a better travel experience for locals who visit friends or commute to work or study along the line. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Train attendants help a man get off a train in Honghe railway station in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. The train K7065/K7066 travels to and fro between the city of Harbin and Fuyuan in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang. With a single journey time of nearly 15 hours, the train replaced old carriages with new ones having air conditioning system, offering a better travel experience for locals who visit friends or commute to work or study along the line. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

A screenshot taken from an aerial video shows the train K7066 running along the railway from Fuyuan to Harbin in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. The train K7065/K7066 travels to and fro between the city of Harbin and Fuyuan in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang. With a single journey time of nearly 15 hours, the train replaced old carriages with new ones having air conditioning system, offering a better travel experience for locals who visit friends or commute to work or study along the line. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A student celebrates his birthday on the train K7065 from Harbin to Fuyuan in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. The train K7065/K7066 travels to and fro between the city of Harbin and Fuyuan in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang. With a single journey time of nearly 15 hours, the train replaced old carriages with new ones having air conditioning system, offering a better travel experience for locals who visit friends or commute to work or study along the line. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Passengers get off the train K7065 from Harbin to Fuyuan after arriving in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2024. The train K7065/K7066 travels to and fro between the city of Harbin and Fuyuan in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang. With a single journey time of nearly 15 hours, the train replaced old carriages with new ones having air conditioning system, offering a better travel experience for locals who visit friends or commute to work or study along the line. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)