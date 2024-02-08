We Are China

Winter scenery of township in Heilongjiang, NE China

Xinhua) 09:02, February 08, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 2, 2024 shows the scenery of Pingtai Village of Kelin Township, Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A tourist sprays water and poses for photos in Pingtai Village of Kelin Township, Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A drone photo taken on Feb. 2, 2024 shows tourists watching the rime scenery near Pingtai Village of Kelin Township, Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 2, 2024 shows the rime scenery near Pingtai Village of Kelin Township, Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 2, 2024 shows the rime scenery near Pingtai Village of Kelin Township, Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 2, 2024 shows the rime scenery near Pingtai Village of Kelin Township, Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 2, 2024 shows the rime scenery near Pingtai Village of Kelin Township, Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

