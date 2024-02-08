Winter scenery of township in Heilongjiang, NE China
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 2, 2024 shows the scenery of Pingtai Village of Kelin Township, Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A tourist sprays water and poses for photos in Pingtai Village of Kelin Township, Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A drone photo taken on Feb. 2, 2024 shows tourists watching the rime scenery near Pingtai Village of Kelin Township, Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 2, 2024 shows the rime scenery near Pingtai Village of Kelin Township, Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 2, 2024 shows the rime scenery near Pingtai Village of Kelin Township, Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 2, 2024 shows the rime scenery near Pingtai Village of Kelin Township, Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 2, 2024 shows the rime scenery near Pingtai Village of Kelin Township, Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rime scenery in Heilongjiang, NE China
- Fish market enters peak sales season in Fuyuan, NE China
- Upgraded trains offer better travel experience for passengers in China's Heilongjiang
- Foreign envoys invited to NE China to witness winter sports boom
- China's Heilongjiang logs record foreign trade volume in 2023
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.