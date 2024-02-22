Senior CPC official meets Panchen Rinpoche

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Shi Taifeng met with Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po on Wednesday in Beijing.

Shi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, extended greetings for the Spring Festival and the Tibetan New Year to Panchen Rinpoche and all Tibetan Buddhism believers.

Panchen Rinpoche presented Shi with a hada scarf.

Acknowledging the achievements made by Panchen Rinpoche over the past year, Shi expressed the hope that Panchen Rinpoche can conscientiously study Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and maintain a high degree of unity with the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core ideologically, politically and in action.

Shi also expressed the hope that Panchen Rinpoche can uphold the principle of developing Tibetan Buddhism in the Chinese context, and actively contribute to advancing the adaptation of Tibetan Buddhism to the socialist society.

Panchen Rinpoche said he would continue to improve political standards and religious knowledge, inherit and carry forward the patriotic and religious tradition of the Tibetan Buddhist community, and resolutely safeguard national unity and ethnic solidarity.

