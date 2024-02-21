1,000-year-old salt production method well-preserved in Xizang
Aerial view shows salt pans in Mangkam County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
An ancient technique of salt production dating back to 1,000 years ago is well-preserved in Xizang and local people follow a traditional salt harvesting method by collecting brines from salt mines and ponds and evaporating them in the sun until crystallization.
Villagers work in salt pans in Mangkam County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
