People celebrate Tibetan New Year with folk dance

Ecns.cn) 13:09, February 19, 2024

Women dressed in traditional costumes perform folk dance to celebrate the Tibetan New Year in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/China News Service)

The Tibetan New Year coincides with the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. During celebrations, local Tibetan people perform this traditional dance.

A local young woman dresses up to perform folk dance to celebrate the Tibetan New Year in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/China News Service)

Local women attend a grand Tibetan Buddhist event, known as the "sunning of the Buddha" ceremony in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/China News Service)

Women dressed in traditional costumes perform Guozhuang dance to celebrate the Tibetan New Year in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/China News Service)

