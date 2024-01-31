Butter sculptures prepared to greet Tibetan new year
A craftsman displays butter sculptures to greet Losar, or Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
The butter sculptures are handmade in shapes of Buddha figurines, trees, flowers, birds and animals.
A craftsman makes butter sculptures to greet Losar, or Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Butter sculptures are prepared to greet Losar, or Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
