Butter sculptures prepared to greet Tibetan new year

Ecns.cn) 15:26, January 31, 2024

A craftsman displays butter sculptures to greet Losar, or Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

The butter sculptures are handmade in shapes of Buddha figurines, trees, flowers, birds and animals.

A craftsman displays butter sculptures to greet Losar, or Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

A craftsman makes butter sculptures to greet Losar, or Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Butter sculptures are prepared to greet Losar, or Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Butter sculptures are prepared to greet Losar, or Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Craftsmen make butter sculptures to greet the upcoming Losar, or Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Craftsmen make butter sculptures to greet the upcoming Losar, or Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

