Xizang opens tourist destinations to public free of charge to promote tourism

Xinhua) 09:19, February 12, 2024

People visit the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 11, 2024.

Iconic tourist destinations in Xizang, such as Potala Palace, have been open to the public free of charge until March 15 of 2024, as part of the region's winter tourism promotion.

During the winter promotion period, all scenic spots rated above A level in Xizang are open to the public free of charge, except for temple sites. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Tourists have fun on the frozen Lake Namtso in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 8, 2024.

Iconic tourist destinations in Xizang, such as Potala Palace, have been open to the public free of charge until March 15 of 2024, as part of the region's winter tourism promotion.

During the winter promotion period, all scenic spots rated above A level in Xizang are open to the public free of charge, except for temple sites. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

People visit the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 11, 2024.

Iconic tourist destinations in Xizang, such as Potala Palace, have been open to the public free of charge until March 15 of 2024, as part of the region's winter tourism promotion.

During the winter promotion period, all scenic spots rated above A level in Xizang are open to the public free of charge, except for temple sites. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Tourists rest on the frozen Lake Namtso in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 8, 2024.

Iconic tourist destinations in Xizang, such as Potala Palace, have been open to the public free of charge until March 15 of 2024, as part of the region's winter tourism promotion.

During the winter promotion period, all scenic spots rated above A level in Xizang are open to the public free of charge, except for temple sites. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

A tourist poses for photos in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 11, 2024.

Iconic tourist destinations in Xizang, such as Potala Palace, have been open to the public free of charge until March 15 of 2024, as part of the region's winter tourism promotion.

During the winter promotion period, all scenic spots rated above A level in Xizang are open to the public free of charge, except for temple sites. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 8, 2024 shows the scenery of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Iconic tourist destinations in Xizang, such as Potala Palace, have been open to the public free of charge until March 15 of 2024, as part of the region's winter tourism promotion.

During the winter promotion period, all scenic spots rated above A level in Xizang are open to the public free of charge, except for temple sites. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

People visit the Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 11, 2024.

Iconic tourist destinations in Xizang, such as Potala Palace, have been open to the public free of charge until March 15 of 2024, as part of the region's winter tourism promotion.

During the winter promotion period, all scenic spots rated above A level in Xizang are open to the public free of charge, except for temple sites. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

People visit the Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 11, 2024.

Iconic tourist destinations in Xizang, such as Potala Palace, have been open to the public free of charge until March 15 of 2024, as part of the region's winter tourism promotion.

During the winter promotion period, all scenic spots rated above A level in Xizang are open to the public free of charge, except for temple sites. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

People visit the Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 11, 2024.

Iconic tourist destinations in Xizang, such as Potala Palace, have been open to the public free of charge until March 15 of 2024, as part of the region's winter tourism promotion.

During the winter promotion period, all scenic spots rated above A level in Xizang are open to the public free of charge, except for temple sites. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)