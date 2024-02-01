A Tibetan girl's journey from snow-topped mountains to podium tops

LHASA, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Yudron Lhamo, from southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, became the first national ski mountaineering champion, claiming a historic gold at China's 14th National Winter Games on Tuesday. This event marked Xizang's first participation in the National Winter Games, where ski mountaineering made its debut.

This is not the 19-year-old's first gold medal. In February 2023, Yudron Lhamo secured gold in the U20 women's sprint category at the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) World Championships, becoming the first Chinese world champion in ski mountaineering.

Ski mountaineering, which combines snow mountain climbing skills and ski techniques, will make its Olympic debut at the 2026 Winter Games. The sport tests both physical stamina and willpower.

Growing up at the foot of snow-capped mountains, climbing was second nature to Yudron Lhamo. Born in a small village in Gongbo Gyamda County, Xizang, she helped her parents collect caterpillar fungus and matsutake mushrooms from a young age, building her physical strength.

In 2016, the then 13-year-old was selected for an amateur sports school in Nyingchi due to her exceptional physical condition. The training was challenging, but she persevered. "I had to outperform many competitors. The training was exhausting, but I have a resilient character and refuse to fail," she said, noting that she continued to practice even during vacations at home.

With the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a catalyst, Xizang has been promoting the development of snow sports, leading to the emergence of talented young athletes like Yudron Lhamo. In 2019, she joined the regional cross-country skiing team and was selected for the national ski mountaineering team in 2022 due to her excellent stamina and explosiveness. Despite growing up near snow-capped mountains, she initially knew little about snow sports.

"I wasn't familiar with ski mountaineering, but I found it fun during training. I love the sensation of skiing downhill, feeling like I'm flying, and I excel at climbing. Ski mountaineering has become my passion," Yudron Lhamo explained.

Despite year-round training and competition keeping her away from family during the Tibetan New Year for four years, Yudron Lhamo remains dedicated. "Competing against top international athletes has shown me that I need to improve my ski skills. Continuing to practice and strengthen is the best gift I can give my family," she shared.

Being far from home doesn't make her feel lonely; instead, she feels more cheerful. "Sports not only improve my physical health and mental strength but also bring warmth through my teammates and coaches. I've become more outgoing," she said.

"My goal is to prepare diligently for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. I hope to represent China and achieve a great result," she concluded.

