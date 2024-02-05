Unique party held for upcoming Tibetan New Year

Xinhua) 08:36, February 05, 2024

An actor interacts with children during a party at a bookstore in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

A unique party was held on Saturday at a bookstore for children in Lhasa City where teachers introduced the traditional customs of the Tibetan New Year. During the event, children wearing traditional Tibetan costumes enjoyed musical performance, puppet show and handicraft making, as well as a feast of "gutu", a traditional soup dish made of flour.

Actors play a local six-string instrument during a party at a bookstore in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Children dance during a party at a bookstore in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Children watch a puppet show during a party at a bookstore in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Children make necklaces with plasticine during a party at a bookstore in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

