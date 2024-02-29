12 monks receive doctoral degree equivalent in Tibetan Buddhism
Monks attend a debate activity for the degree of Geshe Lharampa in the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
LHASA, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Twelve monks obtained the degree of Geshe Lharampa following a sutra debate Wednesday in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.
Geshe Lharampa is the highest degree in the exoteric teachings of the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism, equivalent to a doctoral degree in modern education.
Hailing from Xizang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Yunnan Province, the 12 monks attended the debate and award ceremony held at the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, the regional capital.
A monk (R) receives a certificate for the degree of Geshe Lharampa in the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
A monk (L) receives a certificate for the degree of Geshe Lharampa in the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
Monks awarded the degree of Geshe Lharampa pose for a group photo in the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
