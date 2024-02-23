Home>>
In Numbers: China's Xizang receives over 2 million tourists during Spring Festival holiday
(Ecns.cn) 11:13, February 23, 2024
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Xizang receives over 2 million tourists during Spring Festival holiday
- Maintenance workers perform "surgery" on electrified railway of plateau
- Senior CPC official meets Panchen Rinpoche
- 1,000-year-old salt production method well-preserved in Xizang
- People celebrate Tibetan New Year with folk dance
- Qinghai-Xizang grid interconnection project transmits over 20 billion kWh of electricity
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.