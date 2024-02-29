Flamingos in Jiangsu ready for spring migration

Ecns.cn) 16:23, February 29, 2024

Flamingos wade through the water at the Tiaozini wetland, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site, in Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. They are ready for spring migration. (Photo: China News Service/Li Dongming)

Flamingos were first spotted at the Tiaozini Wetland in 2015. By the end of 2023, the number of migrated flamingos had been recorded for nine consecutive years, which rose from one to 14.

