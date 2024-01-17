China's Jiangsu sees record trading volume of green electricity

Xinhua) 16:12, January 17, 2024

NANJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The trading volume of green electricity in east China's Jiangsu Province reached 5.2 billion kWh in 2023, hitting a record high, the Jiangsu electricity trading center said Wednesday.

The green electricity helped reduce standard coal burning by about 1.66 million tonnes and reduced carbon dioxide emissions by about 4.14 million tonnes, the center added.

Green electricity refers to electricity with zero or near-zero carbon dioxide emissions in its production process, which is important for achieving carbon neutrality for a company as well as the transformation and upgrading of the entire industry.

Jiangsu is the first batch of pilot regions for green electricity trading in the country and its green electricity trading has continued to heat up in recent years.

The province's market players participating in green electricity trading have increased from more than 20 in 2021 to about 1,700 at present and they involve the energy and chemical industry, electronic information, food and beverage, energy conservation and environmental protection, and other industries.

In 2024, the green electricity transaction volume in Jiangsu is expected to double that of 2023, exceeding 10 billion kWh, according to the Jiangsu electricity trading center.

