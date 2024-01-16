China's Jiangsu to complete afforestation of 40,000 hectares by 2025

Xinhua) 15:30, January 16, 2024

NANJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- By 2025, east China's Jiangsu Province will complete afforestation of 600,000 mu (40,000 hectares), with a forest coverage rate of 24.1 percent, local authorities said.

According to a land greening plan released by the provincial greening commission and forestry bureau, the province also plans to build 930 green and beautiful villages and complete 960,000 mu of forest tending by 2025.

Jiangsu also plans to achieve a protection rate of over 98 percent for ancient and famous trees, with archive cards, by 2025.

From 2026 to 2030, Jiangsu will complete another 500,000 mu of afforestation and 1 million mu of forest tending, according to the plan.

