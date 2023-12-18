Foreign trade of China's Jiangsu hits 15-month high in November

Xinhua) 15:51, December 18, 2023

NANJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The total import and export of goods in east China's Jiangsu Province grew 7.4 percent year on year to 482.53 billion yuan (about 68.03 billion U.S. dollars) in November, hitting a 15-month high, local customs authorities said.

In November, the province's exports climbed 8.2 percent year on year to 310.36 billion yuan, while its imports stood at 172.17 billion yuan, up 6 percent year on year, according to Nanjing Customs.

In the first 11 months of this year, Jiangsu's total foreign trade reached 4.77 trillion yuan, with exports reaching 3.06 trillion yuan and imports hitting 1.71 trillion yuan.

The import and export of private enterprises increased significantly. From January to November, the import and export volume of private enterprises reached 2.14 trillion yuan, up 7.4 percent year on year, accounting for 44.8 percent of the province's total foreign trade volume. During this same period, foreign-invested companies and state-owned enterprises accounted for 46.8 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively, of the province's total foreign trade.

Jiangsu's trade with emerging markets has grown rapidly. From January to November, its trade with the Middle East, Africa and India increased by 19.8 percent, 6.8 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)