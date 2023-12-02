China's State Council stresses integrated development of domestic, foreign trade

December 02, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council stressed the integrated development of domestic and foreign trade during a Friday executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang.

The meeting heard a report on overseeing the work of advancing high-quality development, discussed a draft revision on mineral resources law, and studied the work related to the industrialization of biological breeding.

The meeting said problems in the oversight reflected the wants and needs of companies and the public and the block points and difficulties in advancing high-quality development.

The meeting urged relevant parties to rectify the problems one by one.

It noted accelerating the integrated development of domestic and foreign trade is an inherent requirement for building a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development.

The country should endeavor to align with international rules, regulations, management, and standards, improve the business environment, and implement solid fiscal and financial supporting policies to promote the integrated development of domestic and foreign trade, the meeting said.

Mineral resources are a vital material basis for a country's economic and social development, and it is necessary to revise the law promptly according to changes in the situation to develop and protect mineral resources and ensure the security of national strategic resources, the meeting said.

Regarding the industrialization of biological breeding, the meeting urged efforts to refine and improve relevant measures and promote relevant work in a prudent and orderly manner under strict supervision and risk control.

