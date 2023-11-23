China trade council steps up support for foreign trade firms to branch out overseas

Xinhua) 16:33, November 23, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's trade council said Thursday that it has moved to facilitate foreign trade companies to expand its overseas market amid a positive trend in the country's imports and exports data.

The yearly growth of China's total foreign trade of goods in the first 10 months and in October alone both reversed declines, indicating that positive factors are amassing in the sector, Zhang Xin, spokesperson of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, told a press conference.

The trade council will boost the upward momentum through carrying out diversified economic and trade promotion activities, according to Zhang.

Zhang highlighted the upcoming first China International Supply Chain Expo, which will feature more than 20 different activities. These will include policy interpretation, exchanges and discussions, and docking negotiations, bridging cooperation for companies from over 50 countries and regions.

The trade council will also support companies to participate in or hold overseas exhibitions through various means, Zhang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)