China's foreign trade sees continued recovery momentum: commerce ministry
BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The positive factors in China's foreign trade have been accumulating and its recovery has been consolidating, a commerce ministry spokesperson said Thursday.
China's exports to the United States reversed from the previous contraction to gain 9.6 percent in November, spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press conference.
Consumer electronics, such as mobile phones and home appliances, have picked up growth momentum, while the growth rate of integrated circuit imports turned positive for the first time this year.
Many platforms recorded rosy performance in cross-border e-commerce businesses since the fourth quarter, the spokesperson said.
In the first three quarters, the imports and exports of the cross-border e-commerce sector totaled 1.7 trillion yuan (about 239.13 billion U.S. dollars), up 14.4 percent year on year, Shu added.
