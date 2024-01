Scenery of Slender West Lake in China's Yangzhou

Xinhua) 09:39, January 08, 2024

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 6, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 6, 2024 shows the Slender West Lake scenic spot shrouded in fog in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

