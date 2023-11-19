Asia Album: China Jiangsu Culture Trade Expo held in Kuala Lumpur
A Malaysian woman (R) and a Chinese exhibitor pose for photos at the China Jiangsu Culture Trade Expo 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The China Jiangsu Culture Trade Expo 2023 is held in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, attracting more than 100 exhibitors in the textile, ceramic and food sectors.
The three-day expo hosts six major exhibition subjects: cultural specialities in east China's Jiangsu Province, digital service, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), gastronomy and tourism, international education and intellectual property services.
Visitors watch and record as a chef makes Chinese food at the China Jiangsu Culture Trade Expo 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows the China Jiangsu Culture Trade Expo 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
Visitors view exhibits at the China Jiangsu Culture Trade Expo 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
A Malaysian woman (R) plays Erhu with a Chinese exhibitor at the China Jiangsu Culture Trade Expo 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
A Chinese exhibitor introduces Hanfu, a type of traditional Chinese garment, to visitors at the China Jiangsu Culture Trade Expo 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
