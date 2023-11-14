In pics: Hongze Lake Irrigation System in E China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 08:32, November 14, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 9, 2023 shows the control room of Sanhe gate of Hongze Lake in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Hongze Lake Irrigation System in eastern Jiangsu Province is a water storage irrigation area. Since the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220), ancient people have diverted water for irrigation and farming. The irrigation system, which has been designated as World Heritage Irrigation Structures (WHIS) in 2023, nowadays keeps irrigating farmland. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Staff members patrol the Hongze Lake levee in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 8, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 9, 2023 shows workers clearing the water surface on the Baima Lake in Chahe Town of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province.

A worker interprets a stone inscription of Hongze Lake governance in Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 9, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows a view of Hongze Lake in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province.

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 9, 2023 shows Sanhe gate of Hongze Lake in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province.

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows a view of Hongze Lake in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Staff members patrol the Hongze Lake levee in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 8, 2023.

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows a historical stone wall, a part of Hongze Lake Irrigation System in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province.

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 9, 2023 shows Gaoliangjian gate of Hongze Lake in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province.

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows a view of Hongze Lake levee in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province.

This aerial panoramic photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows a view of Hongze Lake in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province.

