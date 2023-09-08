China's Jiangsu to see sports industry exceed 98 bln USD by 2025

Xinhua) 14:21, September 08, 2023

NANJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangsu Province is set to expand its sports industry's total output to more than 720 billion yuan (98 billion U.S. dollars) by 2025, according to a provincial three-year action plan.

According to the plan, Jiangsu will see the area of sporting facilities per person reach 4.2 square meters, and the total volume of sports consumption of urban and rural residents amount to over 300 billion yuan (40.8 billion U.S. dollars).

In the next three years, the province will also increase the supply of mass fitness facilities, including building 130 new sports parks or squares, 2,000km of walking trails, and 1,000 outdoor sports courts with lighting systems.

