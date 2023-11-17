China Jiangsu Culture Trade Expo kicks off in Kuala Lumpur

Xinhua) 22:22, November 17, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Over 100 exhibitors representing textiles, ceramics and food sectors are participating in the China Jiangsu Culture Trade Expo 2023, which kicked off here on Friday.

The three-day expo hosts six major exhibition subjects: cultural specialities in east China's Jiangsu Province, digital service, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), gastronomy and tourism, international education and intellectual property services.

See Chee Kong, senior director of services sector development of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, told the launching ceremony that Malaysia is fully committed to working with China to further deepen bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

"I am encouraged that the expo will serve as building blocks towards further strengthening and deepening business ties with China in general and Jiangsu in particular, expanding beyond the trade horizons, enriching our cultural ties and fostering our people-to-people exchanges," he said.

According to Jiang Xin, deputy director of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Commerce, Malaysia is one of the closest partners for Jiangsu in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Friendly relations were established between Jiangsu and Malacca state in Malaysia as early as 2002. Until 2022, Malaysia had invested in nearly 1,000 enterprises in Jiangsu, and Jiangsu had invested in 156 projects in Malaysia.

The expo is hosted by the Department of Commerce of Jiangsu Province and co-organized by the Malaysia-China Business Council, Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce, Malaysia Jiangsu Entrepreneurs Business Association and China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia.

