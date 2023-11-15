China's Jiangsu handles rising number of international freight trains
NANJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangsu Province currently operates 24 China-Europe and China-Asia railway routes, linking five of its cities with nearly 80 international train stations in over 20 countries, the provincial government said Wednesday.
Jiangsu, situated in an area where the Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st Century Maritime Silk Road converge, was one of the first provinces in China to launch international freight trains, according to a round-table conference held by Jiangsu's foreign affairs office in Nanjing, the provincial capital.
To date, five cities in Jiangsu including Nanjing, Xuzhou, Suzhou, Lianyungang and Nantong have operated China-Europe and China-Asia freight trains.
From January to October this year, Jiangsu's total number of international freight trains surged 14.2 percent year on year to reach a record high of 1,854, with their cargo value hitting 26.21 billion yuan (about 3.65 billion U.S. dollars), up 12.3 percent year on year.
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Hongze Lake Irrigation System in E China's Jiangsu
- Foreign trade in China's Jiangsu rises for 5 consecutive months
- Interview: Jiangsu fully leverages advantages in location, resources in Belt and Road construction: official
- Foreign trade of China's Jiangsu reaches 3.36 trln yuan in Jan.-Aug.
- 5 killed, 4 severely injured after tornado hits east China's Jiangsu
- China's Jiangsu to see sports industry exceed 98 bln USD by 2025
- Jiangsu takes lead in green electricity certificate trading in China
- Import, export volume of China's Jiangsu reaches 2.93 trln yuan in Jan.-July
- Air-conditioned protective vests used by outdoor grid workers in Jiangsu
- China's Danyang tops global spectacle lens manufacturing
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.