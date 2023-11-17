Chinese vice premier meets Malaysia's deputy PM on cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof in Beijing on Friday, and both sides expressed willingness to deepen cooperation in various fields.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China and Malaysia enjoy a time-honored friendship and bilateral relations have maintained a sound and steady development momentum.

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership, and next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Ding said China is willing to work with Malaysia to continuously consolidate traditional friendship, continue to bolster high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and better benefit the two countries and the two peoples.

Fadillah said Malaysia firmly supports the Belt and Road Initiative and is willing to strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges with China, deepen cooperation in agriculture, economy and trade, and build a more robust bilateral relationship.

