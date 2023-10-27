Sultan Ibrahim named as new Malaysian king

Xinhua) 16:59, October 27, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia's Conference of Rulers named the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, as the country's 17th king on Friday, state news agency Bernama reported.

Sultan Ibrahim will be officially installed as king on Jan. 31, 2024, replacing his predecessor Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, the keeper of the rulers' seal said in a statement.

Ibrahim, born in 1958, has reigned over Johor state, which borders Singapore, since 2010.

He has spoken of the need to keep Malaysia an open trading nation and has been particularly supportive of ties with China, calling it a good and reliable economic partner.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, has also been elected as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same five-year term.

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy, with nine sultans or rulers, who head their respective state and act as the religious leader, taking turns to serve as king for a five-year term.

