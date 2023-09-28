Cooperation with China helps keep Malaysian tech development competitive: PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Cooperation with China has allowed Malaysia to pursue independent and competitive technology development, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

By changing Malaysia's initial model of a single 5G network provider to a dual model, Malaysia has opened the way for more effective participation by Chinese telecom giant Huawei in the country, Anwar said in remarks at the closing ceremony of the Malaysia ICT Summit 2023 on Wednesday evening.

Anwar said this technological cooperation will close the gap between urban and rural citizens and support the country's drive towards achieving its New Industrial Master Plan 2030, allowing for holistic and sustainable development.

For his part, Lin Baifeng, Huawei's Asia-Pacific chief, said the tech giant will fully support as a trusted partner in building a digitally innovative and green Malaysia.

"As a global ICT leader, Huawei will leverage our technical capabilities, industry solutions, and ecosystem to boost 5G, AI, digital energy, and so on. In addition, we will keep contributing to Malaysian society by cultivating local talents," he said.

"This summit is part of our long-term commitment to supporting Malaysia's sustainable digital economy. I hope this two-day event has served as a valuable platform to share insights and best practices and foster cooperation," he added.

More than 300 industry professionals, enterprise leaders and ecosystem partners from various segments of the ICT industry attended the summit.

