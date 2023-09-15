Chinese companies attend FISITA world mobility tech conference in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technology companies active in the automotive sector are among the exhibitors and delegates from 38 countries attending the FISITA Technology of Mobility Conference & Exhibition here between Sept. 12 and Sept. 15.

The trade event, organized by FISITA, the international federation representing 210,000 engineers in the global automotive mobility sector, attracted some 130 exhibitors and over 2,000 delegates.

"We want to promote our products and we want more European clients to know our companies because we're interested in increasing our marketing in Europe, so it's really important for us to be out here," Zang Yi, general manager of China's Tangshan Kimwan Special Carbon and Graphite Co., Ltd, told Xinhua.

"Right now, it's more important for us to go abroad, to go worldwide to meet locals and to show some of our company's products," he said, confirming that his company, based in Tangshan in Hebei province, will continue to attend international trade events.

Zeng Jinhua, general manager of Cocan Graphite Mill Inc., told Xinhua that his company, which is based in Wuhan in Hubei province and which also specializes in carbon and graphite, will continue to attend trade events in North and South America and North Africa, although Europe is a priority market for them.

"Before COVID, we came here for almost ten years and this is the first year we've come here after COVID. The atmosphere is pretty good here and I'm happy to see old and new friends," Zeng said.

Held every two years, the 2023 Barcelona event is the first in-person FISITA international conference since the end of the COVID health emergency. The previous conference was a virtual online event hosted by the Czech Republic in 2021.

"We've managed through the COVID times and now we're delighted to be able to welcome people from all over the world, especially our Chinese colleagues and friends, who are delighted to be with us back in Europe this week and long may that continue," Chris Mason, chief executive officer (CEO) of FISITA, told Xinhua.

FISITA aims to advance the technological development of the automobile and serve as a global forum for dialogue between engineers, industry, government, academia, and environmental and standards organizations, and the CEO insisted that the sector is expanding.

"Technology of mobility is the evolution of the traditional automotive industry. We know that technology is evolving fast as consumers and businesses and society demand a cleaner planet, responsible manufacturing and smart and safe mobility for all, and that's what today's technologists and technology leaders are focused on," Mason said.

