Chinese premier meets with Malaysian PM

Xinhua) 10:31, September 18, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

NANNING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday met with Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Li noted that China and Malaysia are good partners working toward common development, and good neighbors that help each other. He said the two sides in March reached an important consensus on the joint construction of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future -- a milestone in the history of bilateral relations.

Li observed that next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties. He said that under the guidance of the consensus, China will take the anniversary as an opportunity to work with Malaysia to pass on and deepen the friendship from generation to generation, enhance the level of political mutual trust, and make overall plans for the next stage of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields. Such cooperation will continuously bring tangible results and benefits to the two peoples, and make greater contributions to regional stability and prosperity.

Li expressed China's willingness to enhance the synergy of Malaysia's development strategies and its own, and to continue working together to build a high-quality Belt and Road and implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement. China is ready to work on flagship China-Malaysia cooperation projects such as the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" and the East Coast Rail Link, he said. It is willing to work with Malaysia to create new growth points for cooperation on new energy vehicles and the digital economy, promote the continuous expansion and upgrading of bilateral cooperation, and strengthen exchanges in education, scientific research, cultural tourism and local areas, he added.

China stands ready to coordinate and cooperate more closely with Malaysia, work together to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, safeguard the ASEAN-centered regional cooperation framework, and advance the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 negotiations to facilitate regional economic integration, Li said.

Anwar said that Malaysia has a high appreciation for China's Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, and is willing to further close exchanges with China at all levels and strengthen cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, the digital economy and green development. He said Malaysia stands ready to enhance exchanges and mutual learning between the two civilizations, strengthen coordination and cooperation on international and regional affairs, and strengthen Malaysia-China relations.

Malaysia supports China's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, he added.

