Chinese tech boosts development of Malaysian off-road EV bikes

Xinhua) 08:31, August 25, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia's electric vehicle (EV) sector has received a boost from Chinese technology, with a local manufacturer unveiling two off-road electric powered bikes at the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show 2023 which kicked off on Thursday.

As Malaysia continues to adopt more EV models, Wira Mobility, a home-grown technology company has benefitted from China's vast and mature EV sector, getting two models off the drawing board and into the consumer market.

"The growing interest and demand for EV vehicles is seeing the adoption of many varieties of EV models here. We have seen cars, scooters and other models rapidly make headway in Malaysia. What we are offering are off-road bikes for sports enthusiasts," Wira Mobility's co-founder David Khoo told Xinhua following an unveiling ceremony of the company's offerings.

"Not only are we keen to show that EV bikes can match or even exceed the power of traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, they are able to do so at highly competitive prices while offering the benefits of zero-emissions, silent operations and low maintenance," he said.

While developing the bikes, Khoo said it was only natural to seek partners and suppliers from China, as the country has a long history in the EV sector and continues to be a world leader in the development and adoption of EV technology.

"China has a lot of experience in EV technology, especially with their highly capable batteries. Not only do they have the full supply chain at their disposal, they are the world's factory. We can manufacture at scale and customize to meet any need," he explained.

"This is especially important in such a market that is user-driven. These enthusiasts are very serious about what they want."

The company has two models on offer: TYE 3000A and Arctic Leopard with both models boasting high customizability and lightweight, benefitting from the latest advances in Chinese-developed batteries and other systems, offering over 100 km range on extreme terrain on a single charge.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Sabirin Arshad, president and group CEO of SIRIM Berhad, the national organization for standards and quality, said the bikes with Chinese-developed batteries are safe and of high quality and have a wider range of applications.

The show, hosted at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur, runs on Aug. 24-27 and is expected to draw over tens of thousands of enthusiasts from Malaysia and abroad as it showcases dozens of bike models from well-known manufacturers.

