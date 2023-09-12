Malaysia welcomes China's innovative power plant tech to facilitate energy transition: minister

Xinhua) 10:52, September 12, 2023

Launching ceremony of the research results release conference of "Malaysia's Integrated Intelligent Impactless Power Plant (3iPP) Planning and Prospects" is held during the 2023 China-Malaysia Integrated Intelligent Impactless Power Plant (3iPP) Development Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's innovative power plant technology could facilitate Malaysia in the transition towards a more sustainable, reliable, and equitable energy landscape, a senior Malaysian official said on Monday.

Chang Lih Kang, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of Malaysia, told a forum focusing on smart zero-carbon power plants here that China's strides in the technological aspects of the renewable energy sector are "exemplary."

The 2023 China-Malaysia Integrated Intelligent Impactless Power Plant (3iPP) Development Forum is organized by Shanghai Energy Technology Development Co., Ltd (SETD), a subsidiary of China's State Power Investment Corporation Ltd. (SPIC).

SPIC's innovative approach to developing integrated smart zero-carbon power plants is something Malaysia can learn much from, especially given their leading role in renewable energy and clean energy sectors, said Chang.

Chang pointed out that the timely research on "Malaysia's Integrated Intelligent Impactless Power Plant (3iPP) Planning and Prospects", released during the forum, can serve as a good reference which can assist Malaysia to become a net zero greenhouse gas emissions nation as early as 2050.

The 3iPP aligns impeccably with the strategic goals of Malaysia's National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), said Chang, adding that it can serve as a flagship project under the NETR, showcasing how international cooperation can help the Southeast Asian country achieve its ambitious goals.

"We anticipate that the 3iPP will find applications not just in Malaysia but set as a precedent for Southeast Asia," said Chang.

Minister Counsellor of the Economic and Commercial Office at the Embassy of China in Malaysia Sun Shuqiang and SETD Deputy General Manager Huang Dongsong, along with over 100 representatives from relevant Malaysian authorities, universities and private enterprises attended the half-day forum.

