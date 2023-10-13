Dongfeng Motor signs MoU eyeing Malaysia as export hub

Xinhua) 10:45, October 13, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- China Dongfeng Motor Industry Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday with the Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders Association of Malaysia (PEKEMA) as it seeks to use Malaysia as a hub for its exports to the region.

The two will join forces to assess and navigate the ever-changing electric vehicle market landscape in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, Dongfeng Motor and PEKEMA said in a joint statement.

"This collaboration will not only introduce innovative and environmentally friendly transportation solutions, but will also boost economic growth and employment opportunities in line with the Malaysian government's vision for a more sustainable future," it said.

PEKEMA acting president Mohamed Nazari Noordin said this partnership with the Chinese company will give a significant boost to Malaysia's electrification future.

"Dongfeng's impressive track record and wealth of experience in the automotive industry are significant assets for this venture. Renowned for their diverse car production, including electric vehicles, they are eager to apply their expertise in Malaysia and tap into the country's promising electric car market," he said.

