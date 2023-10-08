Tourists visit Legoland Malaysia in Johor Bahru, Malaysia

Xinhua) 09:55, October 08, 2023

This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2023 shows a model of Jonker Walk in Malacca built with Lego bricks displayed at Legoland Malaysia in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2023 shows a scenario of dragon boat racing built with Lego bricks displayed at Legoland Malaysia in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Tourists visit Legoland Malaysia in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, Oct. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

