Tourists visit Legoland Malaysia in Johor Bahru, Malaysia
(Xinhua) 09:55, October 08, 2023
This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2023 shows a model of Jonker Walk in Malacca built with Lego bricks displayed at Legoland Malaysia in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2023 shows a scenario of dragon boat racing built with Lego bricks displayed at Legoland Malaysia in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
Tourists visit Legoland Malaysia in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, Oct. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
