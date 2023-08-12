Malaysia, China pledge to deepen cooperation in various fields

Xinhua) 14:38, August 12, 2023

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Friday, during which the two sides pledged to deepen cooperation in various fields.

Recalling his successful visit to China in March this year, Anwar said that China is a reliable and good friend of Malaysia, and the two countries have a special and friendly relationship with robust bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister said that the two sides have actively implemented the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and made significant progress in the cooperation on economy, trade, investment, culture and tourism.

Chinese companies are welcome to expand investment in Malaysia, and Malaysia stands ready to deepen cooperation with China in various fields to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, Anwar added.

Calling Anwar an old friend of the Chinese people, Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the leaders of the two countries have established solid mutual trust and friendship, and pointed out the direction for jointly building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

China is ready to work with Malaysia to maintain the sound and strong development momentum of bilateral relations, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and make new contributions to regional development and revitalization, Wang said.

China and Malaysia are both emerging markets and developing countries with similar development concepts and broad common interests, Wang said, adding that the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries has yielded fruitful results.

Noting that the Belt and Road projects in Malaysia, such as the East Coast Rail Link and the "Two Countries, Twin Parks," have achieved good economic and social effects and showed broad prospects for practical cooperation, Wang said that China is willing to share with Malaysia the mega market opportunities and expand cooperation fields so as to achieve mutual benefit, win-win results and common development.

Wang also met on the day with Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zambry Abdul Kadir.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)