Malaysia's unemployment rate stands at 3.6 pct last November

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The number of unemployed persons continued to decline to 600,900 in November 2022, recording an unemployment rate of 3.6 percent, official data showed Tuesday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement the labor market in November further strengthened in line with the development of current economic activities.

"The labor force situation continued to expand during the month, with a continuous increase in the number of employed persons while the number of unemployed persons decreased," said DOSM.

According to DOSM, the number of labor force kept increasing in November, with an addition of 0.2 percent month-on-month to 16.71 million persons, while the labor force participation rate rose by 0.1 percentage points to 69.8 percent.

The number of employed persons in November continued to increase by 0.2 percent month-on-month to 16.11 million persons.

DOSM said the continuous operation of all economic and social activities until the end of 2022 has enabled the country's economy to continue to grow rapidly.

"In this regard, the labor market is also expected to continue to maintain its recovery momentum towards a more stable labor market and be more favorable in line with the current positive economic developments, especially in early 2023," it added.

