Malaysia reports 867 new COVID-19 infections, 10 more deaths

Xinhua) 10:45, December 12, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported 867 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 5,010,634, according to the health ministry.

There is one new imported case, with 866 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 10 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,763.

The ministry reported 1,313 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,955,150.

There are 18,721 active cases, with 78 being held in intensive care and 50 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 862 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone. 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, and 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated. Some 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.9 percent have received the second booster.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)