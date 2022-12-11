Home>>
Pakistan records 16 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:45, December 11, 2022
ISLAMABAD, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.
According to data released by the ministry, the overall tally of infected people increased to 1,575,441 across the country after adding the new cases.
A total of 30,635 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths recorded on Friday, according to the ministry's statistics.
On Friday, 5,439 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan, and the positivity rate stood at 0.29 percent.
There are 34 patients in critical condition.
