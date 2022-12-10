China epidemiologist urges faster COVID-19 vaccination among vulnerable groups

Xinhua) 13:59, December 10, 2022

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's leading epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan Friday urged to beef up the vaccination drive against COVID-19, particularly among the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

Beefing up vaccination is one of the vital steps for COVID-19 prevention and control, Zhong told the annual congress of the Chinese Thoracic Society via video link.

Zhong also urged better vaccination protection for medical staff.

Chinese vaccines have proved to be highly effective in reducing the mortality rate. The mortality risk for COVID-19 patients over 60 with a booster shot in the Shanghai outbreak in the first half of the year declined by 98 percent.

China's COVID-19 prevention and control strategy has achieved great results recognized by the world, Zhong said.

Research has shown that the Omicron variant has continuously enhanced transmissibility but with a continuously declined mortality rate, according to Zhong.

"The infections of Omicron mutants, including BA.5 and BF.7, were nothing scary, and most infected people could completely recover in seven to 10 days," he said.

