Chinese mainland reports 3,034 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:06, December 10, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 3,034 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.
Altogether 10,551 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 4,681 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Friday, said the commission in its daily report.
Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.
