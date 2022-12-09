China's transport authority requires improvement in COVID prevention, control measures

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's transport ministry Thursday published a notice, requiring the improvement of COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the transportation sector.

Cross-regional travelers will no longer need to provide negative test results or their health code, or test upon arrival, according to the document.

Transportation authorities at all levels should not arbitrarily suspend or restrict passenger services in non-high-risk areas, said the notice.

The authorities are also required not to shut down expressway service areas, port terminals, railway stations, airports and postal service distribution centers without authorization on the grounds of epidemic prevention and control, according to the notice.

