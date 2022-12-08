Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 4,031 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:45, December 08, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 4,031 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Thursday.
Altogether 17,134 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 3,767 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Wednesday, said the commission in its daily report.
Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.
