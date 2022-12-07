Sri Lanka removes COVID-19 restrictions for passengers

Xinhua) 14:49, December 07, 2022

COLOMBO, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's health ministry on Wednesday said it removed COVID-19 restrictions that were in place on passengers arriving from overseas.

The ministry said in a statement that the requirement to produce a COVID-19 vaccination certificate by any person arriving from overseas was removed with immediate effect.

Also, the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test on arrival or before boarding, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid antigen tests (RAT), was no longer required.

If foreign nationals or tourists become COVID-19 positive after landing in Sri Lanka, they should isolate themselves for seven days in a private hospital, hotel, or where they reside, said the ministry, adding that the cost of treatment or isolation should be borne by themselves.

