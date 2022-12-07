Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 4,351 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:51, December 07, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 4,351 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.
Altogether 20,764 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 3,935 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Tuesday, said the commission in its daily report.
Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.
