Chinese mainland reports 4,351 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:51, December 07, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 4,351 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Altogether 20,764 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 3,935 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Tuesday, said the commission in its daily report.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)