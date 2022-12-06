Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 4,988 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:58, December 06, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 4,988 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
Altogether 22,859 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 3,198 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Monday, said the commission in its daily report.
Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.
