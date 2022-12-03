UK COVID-19 cases rise above one million in a week again

Xinhua) 10:02, December 03, 2022

LONDON, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom (UK) has risen above one million once again, in a worrying sign of a new winter wave, official figures showed on Friday.

The number of people in the UK testing positive for COVID-19 rose by six percent in the week to Nov. 21. This was up from 972,400 for the previous seven-day period, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It is the first increase in nationwide infections since the week ending Oct. 17.

There has been a 40 percent jump in the number of patients in hospital with flu compared to the previous week, according to weekly figures from Britain's National Health Service (NHS). This follows a warning from clinical leaders that the NHS is facing the threat of a "tripledemic" of COVID-19, flu and record demand on urgent and emergency services.

Hospital admission rates and intensive care admission rates have increased further in the last week, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Thursday.

"As we head into the coldest part of the year, we would expect to see the prevalence of COVID-19 and other winter viruses begin to increase as people mix more indoors," Dr. Mary Ramsay, director of Public Health Programs at UKHSA, said in a statement.

"While COVID-19 and flu can be mild infections for many, we must not forget that they can cause severe illness or even death for those most vulnerable in our communities."

