Chinese mainland reports 4,247 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:38, December 05, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 4,247 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Altogether 25,477 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 3,913 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Sunday, said the commission in its daily report.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)