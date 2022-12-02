Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 4,233 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:16, December 02, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 4,233 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.
Altogether 30,539 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 2,877 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Thursday, said the commission in its daily report.
Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,233.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Vice premier emphasizes summarizing grassroots experience to enhance COVID-19 response
- China actively optimizes COVID-19 response measures
- Vice premier stresses optimizing COVID-19 response
- Chinese mainland reports 4,080 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- China to further upgrade its virus control policy
- New COVID-19 variant drives virus surge in France, says immunologist
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.