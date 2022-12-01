Chinese mainland reports 4,080 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:19, December 01, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 4,080 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Altogether 31,720 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 2,419 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Wednesday, said the commission in its daily report.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,233.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)