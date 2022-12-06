Home>>
China optimizes COVID-19 control measures
(People's Daily App) 14:07, December 06, 2022
Several cities across China such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou adjusted and optimized epidemic control measures over the weekend, including scrapping the requirement for frequent mass nucleic acid testing and mandatory COVID-19 test results to access public transportation. Check out this video to learn more.
